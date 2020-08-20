10 Best Android Apps That Pay You Money ($$$) and Gift Cards

Did you know that you can make money right from your android smartphone? It’s true, and you can even start earning today.
If you have ever dreamed of getting paid to watch TV, exercise, or even take photos, then you’re in the right place. There are so many ways to make money using your phone, but none of them will allow you to get rich quick.
Read on to discover ten Android apps that pay you money.
Ten Best Android Apps to Make Money
Mistplay
It is always helpful to have a passive stream of income, and while Mistplay won’t make you rich, it can be a great way to earn some extra cash. Mistplay began as an app in 2017 and is a video gaming platform. Specifically, it is a loyalty program built specifically for gamers.
Gamers use the Mistplay platform to earn points that they can redeem for prizes in the future. The prizes include gift cards, Steam credit, and more. The longer gamers play from the list of games provided, the more points they earn. The platform is entirely free, which means that all prizes earned are pure profit.
To earn points, you must either download or play video games in the app. You must sign in to the app using Google or Facebook, and you will receive 15 points just for signing up. Then, all you must do is follow the instructions on the platform to start earning points. Some games require a certain number of minutes played per game, and others have more specific rules to be able to earn points.
Playing games usually will pay out between 20 and 200 points each. For every 1500 points, you will earn $5. Users can also refer friends to the program can earn 50 points per friend referred. What makes this referral program unique is that you can also use an affiliate link, so if you have a strong Twitch or another gaming following, you can earn passive income from the referral program.
S’more
S’more is an app made specifically for Android devices that helps advertisers get the word out about products and services. They pay users to see the ads. When you download the app, you will allow the company to place a lock screen over yours with ads that might be of interest to you. You don’t have to do anything with the ad but continue to use your phone as usual.
Users earn 10 cents a day for having the app installed. Users also earn 50 points for installing the app, and the points value is one cent per point. Users only need 500 points to cash out and must wait at least ten days before redeeming their points. You can earn more points by taking surveys in the app, interacting with the lock screen, completing offers, watching videos, and more. If you refer friends to use the app, you’ll earn 25 points.
Users can redeem points for gift cards. There are several vendors available, but some of the most popular are Amazon, CVS, Google Play, and GameStop.
MobileXpression
MobileXpression is a market research panel. The app is designed to understand the trends and behaviors of people using their phones, specifically when browsing the internet.
To use MobileXpression, users must download the app. The software in the app simply monitors the user’s activity, and occasionally invites them to take surveys, fill out questionnaires, or other small tasks.
Users are paid $5 for merely signing up, although this is in the form of an Amazon gift card, and users must stay active for one week. Then, users continue to earn points over time. These points are redeemable for Amazon gift cards, donations to charity, and sweepstakes entries.
Additionally, there are weekly prize drawings for popular electronics and appliances. Users are automatically entered into the sweepstakes each month and can purchase additional entries.
Swagbucks
Swagbucks is a rewards and loyalty-program operator and one of the most popular survey sites available. They give users $5 just for signing up and have a high reward-per-survey ratio. Users must download the app and can take surveys in their spare time.
The average survey pays between $0.25 and $0.50, but some surveys will earn users a few dollars. If you spend a lot of time dabbling on your phone while watching TV or commuting, you might be able to turn that time into a profit!
Fetch Rewards
Fetch Rewards is a free grocery savings app that rewards you just for snapping pictures of your receipts. That’s really it.
Fetch Rewards works anywhere you buy groceries. Scan receipts from big box stores, mom and pop corner shops, drugstores, liquor stores, and hardware stores – it’s all fair game. This cash back app lets you earn on purchases made anywhere.
Best of all; there are no hoops to jump through. No pre-selecting offers, no scanning barcodes, no surveys, no ads – you scan your receipts and you’ll earn points!
Additional Apps to Make Money
Lucktastic
If you want to play scratch cards without the risk of purchasing lottery tickets, then this is the app for you. The app is free to download and supported by ads, which means that although you will have to look at a lot of ads, you can play scratch tickets for free.
Users who download and play Lucktastic earn 75 coins a day for playing. Some scratch cards will earn you additional coins, and users can win up to $5,000.
The minimum cash out on the app is as low as $2, and 30,000 tokens will earn you a $5 Amazon gift card. The odds of winning the scratch cards are low, just as with regular gambling, but with Lucktastic, there is no risk.
Ibotta
Ibotta is a cashback site that offers a $10 sign up bonus. Receipt scanning apps have a great earning potential if you have old receipts lying around. When you download the app and shop through the app’s platform, you can earn cashback. Like other cashback sites, Ibotta includes grocery store brands and has an affiliate program.
Users can optimize their earnings by referring friends to the app. When users recommend that friends start using Ibotta, they receive $5 in exchange for their friends signing up. Users can either shop online or in-store. If users shop in-store, they must upload a photo of their receipt to receive cashback.
Symposium
Symposium is a worldwide marketplace that connects people via video chats and pay-per-view broadcasts. The app is unique because it allows anyone the opportunity to monetize their expertise.
People who want to sell a service on the app can download it for free or visit https://www.symposium.us/. Consumers can then connect with service providers, influencers, celebrities, and more.
The earning potential varies based on your audience, but even individuals with small audiences can advertise and earn on this app. For example, if you have expertise in accounting, you may be able to charge for consultations on the app. If you are an influencer, people can pay for time to connect with you via Symposium.
Pact
Do you enjoy working out? Well, you can earn money for exercising! When you download Pact, you are asked to enter a fitness goal and your debit or credit card information. When you create a goal, you assign a dollar amount to your goal as a commitment to achieving it.
For example, if you want to commit to running a mile a day for a week, you can assign a dollar amount that you will earn for each day that you complete your mile run. Let’s say that you want to earn $2 for every time you run a mile. Then, you’ll be taken to a page that tells you the stakes if you do not complete your goal. Let’s say that you will owe $5 for every time you do not achieve your goal.
This app is great for people who are committed to a workout goal and understand that they could also lose money. However, if you are ready and able to complete your fitness goals, then this is a great app for you!
Viggle
If you love watching TV, then Viggle might be a great way to monetize your habit. This Android app was released in 2012 and is publicly traded under its parent company (NYSE: FCNZ).
When you download the app, all you have to do to earn points is to check in when you start watching shows or streaming online. The app also has a daily feature show, which allows users to earn four times the usual amount of points. Users can also earn points by taking trivia quizzes, doing quests, or other small tasks.
The point system for Viggle is 1000 points to $1, and users can cash out through gift cards, merchandise, or PayPal cash.
Scoopshot
Scoopshot is a free app that will pay users to upload their photos. You can upload your photos and a brief description of them, and users can choose to pay you in exchange for the use of the picture. Therefore, the pay with Scoopshot is not consistent, but if you take high-quality photos, you can get paid for them when individuals and companies purchase them from the application.
The app will help you to earn money by giving suggestions called tasks. These tasks are taking specific photos and videos based on what users are currently searching for. This will help your photos to be more applicable, and therefore help you to maximize your earnings.
The Bottom Line
There are several ways to earn money online and from your smartphone. Learning how to make money in your spare time has never been easier. We've outlined several easy ways to build your bank account and make extra money. If you are interested in more smartphone apps that let you earn money, there are plenty of ways for you to earn cash. Depending on what your skill sets are and how you choose to use your smartphone, you can generate plenty of extra money per month.
Android Apps That Pay You Money FAQ
What apps pay you instantly?
Ibotta offers a $10 bonus instantly just for signing up. Many of the money-making apps outlined in our article allow you to earn extra money from home. You can make money fast and receive a payout as soon as you meet the required minimum amount, depending on the app.
What is the best app to get free money?
Determining the best money making app really comes down to how you want to earn the free money. Swagbucks is a great app if you want to play games to make money online. If you want to try online surveys, we recommend you check out Swagbucks! These two are the highest paying apps to snag on your android phone.
What app gives you money?
Check out the entirety of our post to see a comprehensive list of apps that give you money! Some pay via PayPal, others allow you to earn rewards points that can be redeemed for gift cards. All of these money-making mobile app offerings do pay real money.