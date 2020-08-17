11 Best Gaming Chairs

You spend hours sitting and playing your favorite video game. Upon defeating that final boss battle, you excitedly stand up to stretch and that is when it hits you. That moment of ‘Ouch’ from sitting in an uncomfortable chair for several hours.
Thankfully, computer and gaming chairs have come a long way. Companies now work toward stylish, and comfortable chair designs to best suit those that have to spend hours in them playing online Dungeons and Dragons or defeating an extensive boss battle in those super addicting games.
How Do I Select the Right Gaming Chair?
Picking that perfect chair can sometimes be a process. You want to take every factor into account as far as what would work best for you. Do you want a breathable chair? Are you more concerned with style? What about the strength of the chair? Or the cushioning used?
Our list of the best gaming chairs keeps both comfort and style in mind!
The Best Gaming Chairs
TS50 Orange GG Series Gaming Chair
This gaming chair is sleek and unique. It has a carbon fiber look with the color being predominantly black with orange accents.
It has a Height Adjustable Seat Mechanism with Tilt Tension Control and contains TechniFlex Synthetic Upholstery. The tilt tension assists with comfort for your back. It has a 150° back reclining mechanism controlled by a tilt retention knob.
Not to mention one of the best parts, the seat is memory foam.
The TS50 even has height-adjustable lumbar support as well as adjustable seat height. These options can greatly add to custom comfort when grinding for hours in your favorite RPG.
The armrests have an adjustable height, and they swivel for maximum comfort. The chair also has those much-needed cushions, so your elbows and forearms do not go numb. A pillow is also provided at the top of the chair for neck, and at the base of the back for additional lumbar support! This is an excellent feature for those long hours of PC gaming.
It contains a metal frame with a nylon base which is great for stabilization and strength for the chair. The double wheels also have non-marking dual casters. This is a great feature if you want to protect those floors!
3% of sales on this chair go toward causes that fight against Multiple Sclerosis
Shop Now
TS92 White ProGamer2 Series Gaming Chair
Both sophisticated and eye-catching, the White ProGamer2 is a mixed design of black and white. You could easily picture this chair as a seat in a racecar.
The TS92 is also Height Adjustable Seat Mechanism with Tilt Tension Control and contains TechniFlex Synthetic Upholstery. The tilt tension assists with comfort for your back. It has a 150° back reclining mechanism controlled by a tilt retention knob.
It contains a memory foam seat for maximum comfort. There will also be a pillow toward the top for neck support, and an additional one at the base for lumbar support. The lumbar support is also adjustable.
The armrests also have an adjustable height, and they swivel for maximum comfort. They also contain cushions. This is far more important than many would think!
It also contains a metal frame with a nylon base which is great for stabilization and strength for the chair. The double wheels also have non-marking dual casters.
3% of sales go toward causes that support our Veterans
Shop Now
TS52 Purple GG Series Gaming Chair
This chair has the same attributes as its counterpart the TS50 Orange GG Series Gaming Chair. This chair comes in a striking white and royal purple coloring. It is a perfect addition for playing those awesome games.
It has the same Height Adjustable Seat Mechanism with Tilt Tension Control and contains TechniFlex Synthetic Upholstery, the tilt tension assist with comfort for your back, and the 150° back reclining mechanism controlled by a tilt retention knob.
It contains a memory foam seat for maximum comfort, neck and lumbar pillows, and adjustable lumbar support. The metal frame attributes are the same as well with a black powder-coated steel base.
3% of sales go toward causes that support (ALS) Lou Gehrig's disease.
Shop Now
TS61 Grey Comfort Plus Gaming Chair
The TS Comfort Plus Series is your best bet if you are hunting for the most comfortable chair on the market. The TS 61 Grey and black gaming seat will provide you with maximum comfort and a sleek ergonomic design with a build-in full-back lumbar support.
This chair series is regarded as the best choice for comfortably prolonging your gaming hours. This design contains a U-Shaped neck pillow or extra comfort and support. It also was made with high-quality heavy-duty molded memory foam in the seat.
Unlike the other designs mentioned, it has a full back pillow build into the back of the chair for maximum comfort and support for those super long gaming hours.
This chair has 3D arms as opposed to the others with the 2D design. The arm pieces adjust and swivel for comfort, and they also contain the cushions.
This design is also available in a purple and black mix!
3% of Black Chair sales go toward causes that support Alzheimer's research
Shop Now
TS42 Kawaii Colors Gaming Chair
If you have been dreaming of a white gaming chair, the TS Kawaii Colors Gaming Chair will bring that dream to life! Famous for its unique design, comfort, and multi-point back support, the Game Master Series will undoubtedly improve your sitting forever.
As one of TechniSport’s best sellers, the Kawaii gaming chair will indeed WOW your gaming community. Not only is the design unique and amazing, but they have added some unique touches as well.
It contains iridescent colored trim around the back and seat sides. The neck support pillow is double-sided so you may choose white or purple. To add to that kawaii touch, the lumbar support pillow is a pink heart. It ties the entire look together nicely!
The chair is made of the same strong metal framing with a durable white nylon base. It also has the non-marking dual casters and the 2D adjustable white padded arms.
3% of sales will support causes that fight to end breast and childhood cancer.
Shop Now
TS70 Blue Geo Series Gaming Chair
Our next selection continues with the creative look and design of the chair. With its innovative geometric design, the Geo Series Techni Sport gaming chairs provide the ultimate sitting comfort during the long gaming sessions. Comfort, quality, and durability are essential characteristics to all of the gaming chairs regardless of selection.
The Blue Geo series design is definitely appealing to the eye! The geometric design is a mix of three different colors. The black fabric of the design has carbon fiber details. It does have the high-quality techniflex upholstery in addition to the carbon fiber detailing in the black. The soft neck and lumbar pillows are also included.
The armrests on the Geo are slightly different. These armrests are a 1D design. They are height adjustable, but they do not swivel. They do still have those much-needed padding for comfort! It also has a high-quality memory foam seat and back.
The Geo has the height-adjustable seat with the tilt tension control. It contains a heavy-duty steel frame. The heavy-duty nylon base also has dual non-marking wheels.
3% of sales go toward causes that fight against hunger.
Shop Now
TS51 Black GG Series Gaming Chair
The Black GG Series Gaming Chair has the look of a professional office chair, while providing the comfort and stability of a proper gaming chair. The chair itself is all black, with a subtle diamond pattern in the back section of the chair. Neck and lumbar support are also provided.
The Techni Sport GG Series Ergonomic Gaming Chairs will guarantee increased productivity in any home office or gaming room. In the TS 51 Black Gaming Seat, you can recline and swivel in superb comfort for your computer sessions lasting over 8 hours.
This ultimate PC gaming chair features premium reclining back mechanism, top-quality tilt & tension mechanism control, adjustable headrest, lumbar support cushions, height adjustable and swivel armrests.
With its double-wheel non-marking casters and black powder-coated steel base, you will be gaming in both comfort and style.
This chair is definitely suited for those long term gaming sessions with friends!
3% of Black Chair sales go toward causes that support Alzheimer's research
Shop Now
TS83 Pink GameMaster Series Gaming Chair
Known for its taller and wider frame, the TS 83 Gaming Chair guarantees the ultimate comfort, style, and quality. Loved by many, the Game Master Series is one of the top choices for an assured luxurious feel and a “wow” effect.
Take your gaming to a higher level and extend your sitting hours, by adding extra adjustability features to your setup. Loaded with the top of the line armrests, metal frame, and premium vegan leather, you are getting the highest sitting experience possible
This particular model is a lovely chair with shades of grey and pink, and a diamond pattern stitching design. It is sophisticated and sharp in its design but is soft and comfortable enough to be used as a regular office chair.
The GameMaster also has the 4D adjustable arms. They can go up and down, in and out, forward and back, and they can pivot. They also come with the adjustable arm cushions.
It has the heavy-duty steel frame, heavy-duty steel base, and double-wheel non-marking casters. You have your neck and lumbar soft pillows for support as well.
3% of sales go toward Fighting Breast Cancer.
Shop Now
TSXL1 White GamerXL Series Gaming Chair
As the name suggests, the XL1 is among the largest gaming chairs you can buy. Loved for its tall and wide seat frame, the TSXL1 White and black provides the ultimate comfort, design, and premium quality. #1 Gaming Chair choice for many, the XL Series delivers undoubtedly a peak performance seat with very high limits for weight and hight capacity.
The Techniflex synthetic upholstery is designed with a black and white diamond stitch. It has adjustable lumbar support with an extra-large pillow a well as neck support. It has a 150 degree back reclining mechanism, double wheel nonmarking casters, and a heavy-duty steel base and frame.
Take your gaming to the next level and extend your sitting hours, by adding extra adjustability features to your setup. Coming with a heavy-duty steel base, and a premium vegan finish, you are shopping for the highest sitting experience possible, while supporting a noble cause.
3% of sales go toward Helping Veterans.
Shop Now
TSF71 Red Echo Series Gaming Chair
With a sleek, beautiful gaming design, this gaming seat comes with adjustable lumbar support and a built-in neck padding! Our TSF71 Red breathable gaming chair will delight even the most sophisticated gamer with its high-tech sitting features.
The Echo series design is slightly different than the rest! This chair is fully made of fabric upholstery which is excellent for airflow when playing those intense games! It also has a built-in headrest pillow and adjustable lumbar support pillow. It also has a comfortable molded foam seat.
It has a heavy-duty steel frame and nylon base with the dual non-marking wheels.
3% of sales go toward Disaster Relief Efforts
Shop Now
TS43 Pink ProGamer Gaming Chair
Known for its endurance, comfort, and multi-point back support, the Pro Gamer Series ought to improve your gaming experience forever. One of the best sellers at Techni Sport, the TS43 Pink Gaming chair will guarantee comfortable sitting while playing your favorite games or simply relaxing at your desk.
The S43 is mainly black with some nice touches of a deeply pastel toned pink. It is a perfect look to upgrade your stream and game space.
It has a high-quality memory foam seat and back along with neck and lumbar support adjustable pillows.
The TS43 chair arms are 2D with the ability to pivot and adjust the height. It has a heavy-duty steel frame and a black and pink nylon base with the dual non-marking wheels.
3% of sales go toward causes that fight against Breast Cancer.
Shop Now
What if I Need a Desk Too?
You are in luck! There are plenty of amazing desks to go long with these awesome chairs! Let’s check out a few!
Techni Sport Gaming Desk – Stryker
Unleash your ultimate gaming experience with the Stryker Gaming Desk. This gaming desk will satisfy your needs for a multi-monitor gaming setup with its ergonomic and sleek design.
For better functionality, they have added a holder for headphones and two sizes of cup holders. Take your gaming to the next level to full potential with Techni Sport Stryker Gaming Desk!
Techni Sport Gaming Desk – Transformer
With the Techni Sport Transformer Gaming Desk, you will have endless possibilities for arranging your room setup. Shaped as a corner computer desk, the Transformer provides extra space for all your favorite video games and gadgets.
Just use the drawer space in the cube cabinet, and you can save all of your ample desk space for multi-monitor setup and your favorite computer speakers. If flexibility is what you are going for, this gaming station setup will be your best friend!
Techni Sport Gaming Desk – Envidia
Designed with functionality, style, and comfort in mind, the Envidia game desk guarantees all the ample desktop space one needs. This multifunctional gaming table comes in an l-shape style with a sleek frosted glass top and a keyboard tray.
It will satisfy even the pickiest gamer, as it allows left or right-hand side assembling flexibility. If a large gaming setup is what you are going for, the Envidia PC gamer desk is your best bet! With its ample space, this desk is the perfect finish to your gaming room.
Techni Sport Gaming Desk – Timbur
With the Timbur Gaming Desk, you will have endless possibilities to arrange your gaming accessories. Designed with your flexibility in mind, this gaming desk provides endless options for everyone's gaming needs.
With a special computer shelf section on one side and a deep drawer section on the other, everything you need will be within your reach at all times. The Techni Sport Timbur Desk measures 47.25″ in length and 21.5″ in width, and features a retractable keyboard tray under the desk surface, for a minimalist look.
Techni Sport Gaming Desk – Aria
Don't lose your game with our Aria sit-to-stand gaming desk. Make sure you are gaming healthy while stretching and taking a break from sitting between the long gaming sessions. Level up your gaming expertise with an improved focus and uplifted mood.
Your concentration and creativity are essential to your success, and they will be improved by the flexibility only a standing desk can deliver. With a power height adjusting button, the Aria elevating desk rises up or down to one of the four different height positions.
The Wrap Up
The best thing to do now would be to make a list of all the criteria you would like for your own personal gaming or computer chair! Think about what you absolutely must-have for maximum comfort and sustainability. Then take your list and compare it to ours above!
Plus if you are in need of an awesome gaming desk we’ve got you covered there as well! The right desk and the best gaming chair for you are the perfect setups for an excellent gaming experience.
The pricing information on the gaming chairs ranges from $250 up to around $380. For the prices found, the range is excellent for the quality of the chair that you receive.