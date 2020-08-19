Review: ‘Teen Titans: Beast Boy’ Is a Brilliant Journey of Self Discovery

Following the critical success of Teen Titans: Raven, it should come as no surprise that Kami Garcia has yet again created a beautiful addition to the Teen Titans universe with Teen Titans: Beast Boy.
Garfield Logan has spent his entire life being overlooked. Even in a small town like Eden, Georgia, the seventeen-year-old with green streaks in his hair can't find a way to stand out–and the clock is ticking. Senior year is almost over. If Gar doesn't find a way to impress the social elite at Bull Creek High School, he will never know what it's like to matter. Gar's best friends, Stella and Tank, can't understand why he cares what other people think, and they miss their funny, pizza-loving, video game-obsessed best friend.
Then Gar accepts a wild dare out of the blue. It impresses the popular kids, and his social status soars. But other things are changing, too. Gar grows six inches overnight. His voice drops, and suddenly, he's stronger and faster. He's finally getting everything he wanted, but his newfound popularity comes at a price. Gar has to work harder to impress his new friends. The dares keep getting bigger, and the stakes keep getting higher.
Praise for Teen Titans: Beast Boy’s Journey of Self Discovery
It can be daunting for an author to take the reins on a beloved comic book character and breathe new life into them, yet Kami Garcia has masterfully gifted audiences with a new version of the beloved green-skinned superhero, Garfield Logan.
One of the most refreshing aspects of Teen Titans: Beast Boy, is Gar’s reimagined origin story. Rather than being orphaned and forced to suffer the hardships of life without his parents, Garcia has created a world where Gar’s parents are alive and trying to save their son’s life by concealing the truth about his powers.
Like many of DC Comics’ young adult graphic novels, Teen Titans: Beast Boy is a coming of age story. Gar, like many teens, yearns to be popular and fit in with the in-crowd. He’s smaller than most of his classmates — that is, until a dare becomes the catalyst to a genetic transformation.
Overnight, Gar is transformed from an awkward scrawny teenage boy to a 17-year old with superhero-like reflexes and strength.
Stella and Tank serve as emotional tethers for Gar as he changes and grows, centering friendship as a key element in Garcia’s novel. She manages to capture the struggles of being a teenager with levity, sincerity, and charm. As Gar explores who he is and what his abilities mean for his future — his friends face their own difficulties. Together, they help as Tank comes to terms with his dyslexia and Stella faces the horrors of laboratory testing on animals.
Teen Titans: Beast Boy is fast-paced, clever, and witty. It delivers a young superhero story with heart, that is grounded in the realities of everyday life. While illustrator, Gabriel Picolo, has drawn a magnificent world that is vibrant and engaging. The only downside to the novel is that it ended far too soon, leaving readers with a cliffhanger that hopefully suggests that there will be more from the author-illustrator duo, Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo.
Your Money Geek thanks DC Comics & NetGallery for providing us with a free copy for review. You can pick up your own copy of Teen Titans: Beast Boy on September 1st, 2020.
Maggie is the Managing Editor of Entertainment for Your Money Geek and a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a freelance writer, podcaster, and a member of the Screen Actors Guild.