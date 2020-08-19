8 Unique Investments You’ve Never Heard of – Until Now

Outside of the traditional stocks, bonds, and cash, unique investments are pretty hard to find these days. Don't get me wrong. There are lots of choices out there. But doesn't it seem like everyone is peddling they same alternative investments as everyone else?
You know the ones I'm talking about – publicly-traded REITs, crowdfunded real estate, hedge funds, commodities, or cryptocurrencies. Some of these are available to all investors. Others are only available to high net worth individual or institutional investors.
Accredited investors have options that other investors don't. These investors have a net worth of $1 million or more (not including personal residence) or incomes in the last two years of $200,000 for individuals or $300,000 for joint filers with the expectation that income will continue. The rule comes from the SEC in Rule 501 of Regulation D. The idea behind the rule is that these high net worth individuals are a more sophisticated investor and can withstand losses better than their non-accredited counterparts.
Those statements are both debatable. Let's face it. No one likes loss. And just because someone has a large amount of income or net worth doesn't indicate they are sophisticated investors. It just means they make a lot of money.
What follows is an introduction to five unique investment options. Some are only available to accredited investors. Others are available to anyone looking for unique investments for 2020 and beyond.
Farmland
Though farmland is not unique in and of itself, investing in farmland can be difficult. Buying land outright is expensive. Depending on the area, it can be costly. Also, it's a hands-on activity to run a farm. Most people don't have the knowledge or expertise to do it. If you can't run the farm yourself, you'll need to hire someone to run it for you. Most people don't want to take on any of those responsibilities, so they look for something else.
Now there are options available where you don't have to run the farm yourself or have any expertise in farming.
1. FarmTogether
FarmTogether offers a low-cost investment opportunity that allows investors to own real land. Real land is less subject to inflation and more stable than many other investments. Why? For one thing, we're not making any more of it. The law of supply and demand means it's likely to increase in value.
Farmland offers an investment with little to no volatility compared to the stock markets. It does not move with the markets either. As a result, it provides an investment that is truly diversified from traditional stocks and bonds. For the last twenty years, farmland has not had a negative return. That's something not many investments can say.
For those looking for cash flow, they offer that as well. The typical investments range from $10,000 – $50,000 per transaction. That $10,000 number is much more accessible than many of these types of offerings. And there are precious few funds that offer investment in farmland with cash flow.
You can read our full review here.
2. AcreTrader
Another opportunity to invest in farmland comes from AcreTrader. There are a couple of things that make AcreTrader unique.
- The selection process – The investment team, has a rigorous selection process. Less than 1% of the farms they visit get included.
- Separate legal entities – Each farm gets placed in a separate entity. More often than not, that entity is an LLC. Investors own shares in the LLC rather than directly in the farmland. That provides a layer of liability protection for the investors.
Investors make money in two ways – cash flow and capital gain when the farm is sold. The cash flow comes from the rent paid by those operating the farm. Capital gains occur when the farm is sold. Like other alternative investments, you should view these as long term investments. AcreTrader gets involved in all aspects of the farming operation, including insurance, accounting, working with the local farmer to improve the farming and sustainability of the land.
Here's how farmland returns compare to stocks.
3. Fine Wine
Vinovest offers a unique alternative investment – fine wine.
The first thing to know about investing in fine wine is that it takes knowledge to understand how to choose the right wines. Vinovest has a team of experts, called sommeliers, who have undergone rigorous training over several years. Three of their four sommeliers have achieved the Master Sommelier title. That's the highest degree of recognition in the wine industry. These folks know their wine.
Wine selections come from their knowledge and a sophisticated algorithm their technical team developed — the result – the best wines with the best chance or price appreciation. You own the individual bottles. Vinovest will store and age the wine at their state of the art facilities around the world. They guarantee the safety of your wine.
The minimum investment is just $1,000. It's a unique offering and worthy of consideration. Here is how fine wine stacks up against other investments:
You can read our review of Vinovest for a more detailed description.
4. Luxury Watches
Luxury watches are another investment where if you don't know what you're doing, you can lose a lot of your hard-earned dollars. Fraud is rampant in the high-end jewelry business in general. Luxury watches are no different.
We recently discovered a company that takes much of the risk out of investing in luxury watches – LuxeStreet, Inc. We're not talking about a $5,000 watch. We're talking about watches with a price range from a minimum of $50,000 up to $1 million. They specialize in the following four brands:
- Audemars Piguet
- Patek Philippe
- Richard Mille
- Rolex
What kind of return can you expect? How does a 12% annual cash flow sound? That cash flow gets paid to investors on a monthly bases (1% per month). Here's a look at the offering:
Before deciding to purchase a watch against which to lend money, the team at LuxeStreet goes through an extensive process to value the watch. As you may know, fraud is prevalent in the jewelry industry. Part of the due diligence process is to determine if the watch is legitimate.
LuxeStreet has made this investment available with a minimum investment of $10,000. If you're an accredited investor looking for a unique alternative, you should take a closer look at LuxeStreet.
Read our full review of LuxeStreet to learn more.
5. Art
Many of the uber-wealthy make a lot of money investing in art. The problem, like with many investments, is the price point to invest. With works selling for hundreds of thousands, even millions of dollars, that market is out of reach for most.
That's where Masterworks comes into play. The team at Masterworks has a four-step investment process.
- Masterworks find the paintings they want and use their own money to buy them.
- Once the paintings are purchased, they file an offering circular with the SEC so they can offer them publicly.
- They offer shares for investors to purchase representing ownership in the painting.
- When Masterworks sells the painting, investors get their proportional share of the profits.
The only purchase paintings from the top-performing artists. Here is a list of some of those artists and the historical returns on investments in these artists' work.
Like the other investments we've featured, the art is a non correlated asset with the stock market. Plus, they offer competitive returns. If you've ever wanted to invest in art but thought it was out of reach, give Masterworks a look.
6. Solar
The economic growth of renewable energy has been outstanding. As time is passing, more and more individuals are investing in this field to get their share. For instance, investing in the solar power sector is a great idea to multiply your money without any serious risk.
Moreover, companies involved in the production of green energy are getting relief from governments. In the U.S, that's a solar tax credit. Also, the prices of solar panels have continually been decreasing and making solar a much more viable option compared to alternatives.
That statement is as true now as when we wrote about it two years ago. Returns on solar investments are competitive. The added benefit of a solar investment is the environmental impact the project can have. The problem for many of us who might consider an investment in solar technology is that we don't know where to start.
To learn about some of the options available, check out our post, Investing in Solar: Seven Ways to Make Money from Solar Farms. We are confident you'll find a solar investment from this list that works in your situation.
7. Invest with the Top Fund Managers
You hear a lot of debate about whether active or passive management of investments is better. I'll leave it to others to settle that debate. If you're one who believes that active management should be part of your investment strategy, take a look at Round.
The team at Round offers access to some of the top fund managers. They build a portfolio with those fund managers on your behalf. To get started, you go to their website and answer a few questions about yourself, your goals, and risk. From there, the team seeks the best fund managers to fit your needs. They monitor the portfolio daily, making adjustments as market conditions warrant. That's not to say they are a day trading platform – far from it.
Most investments with these top fund managers have high minimum investments. That's not the case with Round. You can start with an investment as low as $500.00! They charge an annual management fee of 0.50% of the amount you invest. And here's one of the best things. There is no fee charged in any month your portfolio doesn't make money. That's extremely rare with the top fund managers.
Get the details about Round to learn more and invest.
8. Collectibles
For those who are pop and geek culture fans out there, investing in collectibles may just be a game-changer for how you look at your diversification options. When considering the reasoning for investing in collectibles, some of these stats may speak for themselves.
Remember Cabbage Patch Kids? Many of the dolls list for $3,500 to $5,500 on eBay. Vintage Barbie is being sold for thousands on the platform as well. G.I. Joe from 1963 sold in 2003 for $200,000 in a private sale.
Mythic Markets is a company we recently discovered that offers the opportunity to invest in these unique collectibles. There are many pros and cons to this type of investment.
Their latest investment is in a vintage Marvel Comics Spider-Man comic book.
You can read our full review of Mythic Markets to get the details.
Final Thoughts
As you can see, there are several unique investments available. They may be hard to find, but they are out there.
If you're looking for an investment that is non correlated to the stock and bond markets, is more stable, and has a competitive expected return, one of these may fit your need. As with any investment, be sure it meets your overall investment strategy and goals. If it doesn't, it may hurt more than help.
Additionally, most of the five unique investments are not liquid. That means you cannot quickly get your money out of them. You should always consider these types of investments to be long term in nature.
We hope you found the information on the five unique investments we introduced here to be helpful. If they fit into your overall investment strategy, we think they are worthy of your consideration.
